Bollywood's sexy Baby Doll and former adult star Sunny Leone has been raising the temperature with her latest Instagram post which has taken social media by storm. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sizzling and sexy pink dress, Sunny Leone has stolen millions of hearts as she smiles with those big brown eyes and of course her priceless smile.

Bollywood’s sexy Baby Doll and former adult star Sunny Leone has been raising the temperature with her latest Instagram post which has taken social media by storm. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sizzling and sexy pink dress, Sunny Leone has stolen millions of hearts as she smiles with those big brown eyes and of course her priceless smile. With the sexy pink lipstick and her striking expressions, Sunny Leone looks like an adorable doll as she poses for the camera amid the crowd. Sunny Leone is not only one of the most popular and sexiest Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following across the globe and has more than 14 million followers on her Instagram account. Sunny Leone is also one of the most searched Bollywood celebrities on Google and has a huge fan base.

Sunny Leone ruled the pornographic film industry for years before she made her big Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 after she participated in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny has now featured in many Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among others. She is also known as one of the most popular and loved item girls of Bollywood who has set the silver screen on fire with her sizzling dance performances on songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Trippy Trippy, Paani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

She will also be making her debut in Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Veeramdevi. Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting the popular reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with Rannvijay Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More