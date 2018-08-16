Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy and stunning photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a stunning yellow dress, Sunny Leone looks like a fresh sunflower as she poses for the camera.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy and stunning photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a stunning yellow dress, Sunny Leone looks like a fresh sunflower as she poses for the camera. Sunny Leone also gave a very interesting caption to the photo. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sunny wrote that she is twinning in yellow ahead of the launch of three new amazing shades for starstrucks by Sunny Leone which is her make-up range. Sunny Leone’s photo has gone viral on social media as the diva is looking absolutely stunning as she poses in that sexy yellow dress.

Sunny is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and her dance performances on songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Pani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Trippy Trippy, Laila Main Laila, among many others have set the big screen on fire and now her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh and her photos and videos from the sets of Splitsvilla 11 have gone viral on the Internet as fans love her sexy avatar on the show. Sunny is a former porn star that made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt-starrer Jism 2 before which she participated in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny has featured in many Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among many others. Sunny will also be making her Telugu debut with Veeramdevi and the actress has been gearing up for the role as a warrior princess.

