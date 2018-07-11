Bollywood diva and former porn star Sunny Leone on Wednesday posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account from the press release of Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and the photo has taken social media by storm! The photo, in which Sunny is looking like a million bucks dressed in a sexy yellow summer dress along with classy black heels has gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone is busy promoting her latest web-series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which is a biopic on the actress’s life and journey from a girl born in a Canadian Sikh family and how she gets into porn industry and then narrate her Bollywood journey. The Baby Doll of Bollywood has played older version of Sunny in the biopic which is being loved by audience. Sunny Leone on Wednesday posted a picture of herself from the press release of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and the photo of the sexy item girl of Bollywood has been breaking the Internet.

The photo, in which Sunny is looking like a million bucks dressed in a sexy yellow summer dress along with classy black heels has gone viral on social media and has taken social media by storm.

😎 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 3, 2018 at 4:56am PDT

Sunny, who made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic-thriller Jism 2 has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Loch Hai, Tera Intezaar, among many others.

She has also performed in many special songs for films like Raees, Bhoomi, etc. Her latest web-series will stream on Zee5 and the trailer of the biopic web-series has been trending on social media. Sunny has also been gearing up for her Telugu debut titled Veeramadevi in which she will be playing the role of a warrior princess.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber and the two are proud parents of three kids-Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. While Nisha was adopted last year from Maharashtra, Sunny and Daniel welcomed their sons through the process of surrogacy.

Sunny had quit her porn career after she participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More