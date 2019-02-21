Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her breathtaking photos as well as videos and her latest Instagram photo has driven all her fans crazy as she is looking way too adorable in a white bathrobe!

She also played the lead role in her own biopic web-series tilted Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

All the fans of Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone know that she is not only the sexiest Bollywood diva but even in real life, she is just way too cute to resist! Her adorable and candid photos and videos which she shares with her billions and millions of fans on social media sites are proof that Sunny Leone can look mesmerizing in whatever she wears! In short, the Bollywood Baby Doll can carry any style and outfit and her latest Instagram photo is just too candid and cute as we see her posing in a white bathrobe in her closet full of shoes and she is eating at the same time, now isn’t that adorable?

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning, Sunny Leone gave an amazing caption to the photo saying that this happens when you have to eat and get ready at the same time! Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star made her debut in the India film industry in 2012 with erotic-thriller Jism 2 post which she gradually became one of the most popular names in Bollywood.

Sunny Leone has now featured in a number of films such as Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, among many others. She also played the lead role in her own biopic web-series tilted Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More