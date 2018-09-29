Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has posted her latest photograph on Instagram. Her gorgeous glowing skin and prettiest eyes have set the internet on fire. With a glass of red wine in front of her, the most googled Bollywood actor looks beautiful as ever in the photo.

In her message, Sunny said: What the end of my day looks like! Second shift about to begin with sleep training infants! Night 3…may the Sleep Gods hear my prayers!

In her previous Instagram photo, the diva was looking gorgeous in her off-shoulder dress rounding off her look with subtle makeup, glossy pink lips and small diamond earrings.

Sunny Leone is currently working in a radio chat show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the first picture released, both Sunny and Kareena were seen in a room full of warm vibes

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, known by her stage name Sunny Leone, made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda and has been ruling our hearts ever since.

