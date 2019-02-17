Sunny Leone is currently enjoying the success of her latest song Hollywood Wake Nakhre composed by Tanveer Singh Kohli. Well, the gorgeous lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her selfie from China. Her flawless beauty in the picture simply complimented the post that has garnered over 123,854 likes.

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone who is famously known for her dance moves in Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Saiyaan Superstar, Hicky, Laila Main Laila, Aaj Phir and Kabhi Joh Baadal Barse of Bollywood, is one of the most searched divas on the Internet. With her sultry dance moves and sensuous expressions in the songs, Sunny took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful selfie. Flaunting her flawless no-make face in the selfie, Leone looks beautiful as always in a simple pink coloured shade.

With over 18.8 million views on Instagram, Sunny barely misses a chance of making her fanbase go gaga with her stunning, gorgeous, sexy, hot, sizzling pictures. Be it her uber-hot image in a white gown from award show or an adorable family picture, she is always up for making her fans go gaga. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of her latest song Hollywood Wake Nakhre. Her funjabi track post on Insta garnered over 1,840,489 views. Watch, the video here:

If you missed this cute picture of Sunny Leone that has garnered over 123,854 hearts on social media within minutes of its upload, take a sneak peek to it here:

