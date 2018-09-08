Sunny Leone's latest picture on Instagram, in which she is seen in a nude off shoulder top and white hot pants will surely make your weekend and perhaps motivate you to hit the gym. The picture was posted by the diva on Saturday, September 8th. Earlier the diva hogged headlines when he expressed her happiness on Supreme Court's landmark judgement on scrapping the controversial Article 377.

Bollywood’s new star and former pornstar Sunny Leone posted a sizzling picture on her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 8th. In the picture, the hotness was seen in an off-shoulder top and white short pants, with a silver clutch. With the picture, sunny wrote, “Love this look! outfit by @fancypantsthestore

accessories by @minerali. Thanks, Rashi for this amazing clutch by @oceana_clutches.”

Earlier the diva hogged headlines when he expressed her happiness on Supreme Court’s landmark judgement on scrapping the controversial Article 377, the 158-year-old colonial-era law, which criminalised homosexuality. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Sunny said is deeply proud of India as well as the top court for the historic decision and for taking one step forward towards the LGBTQ community.

She also recently posted videos of her workout routine on Instagram, which can be quite motivating for all those who think losing weight can be problematic. Sunny often rules the hearts of millions on social media, thanks to her films and her earlier career.

On the work front, the diva is going to be seen in Season 2 of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. After the massive success of the 1st series, she is gearing up for the shoot of the 2nd season.

