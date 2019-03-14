Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another alluring picture in a black dress. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her fan following with Madhura Raja starring Mammootty, Jai and Siddique, garnered over 291,170 likes for her latest post.

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone who forced us to groove to the beats of Baby Doll Main Sone Di is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie titled Madhura Raja starring Mammootty, Jai and Siddique. With 19.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Sunny Leone is one of the most loved bankable divas who is popularly known as an Internet sensation. With her own cosmetics brand with a name Star Struck by Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone is often seen promoting her brand on social media by posting pictures and videos.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, Sunny Leone who is currently busy for her upcoming Malayalam debut movie, took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring photo in a black shiny dress. With a corset belt and perfectly coordinating sandals, hot red lip shade, frizzy hair and golden dropping earrings, Sunny Leone’s outfit of the day simply makes her look beautiful and hot. If you missed taking a sneak peek into Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post that has garnered over 297483, take a look at it here:

Sunny Leone was noted saying that she has learnt from everything she has done and the choices that she has made. Happy with the pace of her career, Sunny Leone likes working non-stop and booked for the entire year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More