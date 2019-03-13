Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone, took to her official Instagram handle to wish good morning to her 19.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The stunning lady in the picture is seen wearing a shiny silver coloured top with a black border and long dangle earrings.

Wishing good morning to her 19.3 million followers on Instagram, Sunny Leone took to her official photo-sharing app to share her yet another stunning photo in which she is seen posing like a diva for the picture that has already garnered over 26,606 likes within minutes of its upload. In a shiny grey coloured top with black coloured border and nude make-up, Sunny Leone is seen flaunting her beauty. Driving away our Wednesday blues with her beautiful expressions, Sunny Leone’s lip colour stole the limelight.

The sexy mother of three, Sunny Leone who owns her cosmetics brand is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie titled Madhuraraja starring Mammootty, Jai, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan and Anusree. Helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas, Madhura Raja is all set to hit the theatres on April 12, 2019.

If you missed taking a look at the stunning photo of Sunny Leone, take a look at her latest Instagram post here:

Sunny Leone is also waiting for her Telegu movie with a title Veeramahadevi. The controversial movie which was opposed by Tamil Nadu audience for starring Sunny Leone in the film as Queen Veeramadevi is likely to hit the theatres on April 5, this year.

