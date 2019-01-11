Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photo. Not just that picture, the gorgeous B-Town diva went on asking for caption suggestions from her 17.7 million fans on the photo-sharing app who suggested her end number captions.

Sunny Leone photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is talented and more than that, she is cute. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after making her Indian television debut with Bigg Boss 5 in 2011, is currently enjoying the love and praises for her work in the movies. The stunning diva who is also known as the baby doll of Bollywood, is all set to make her huge fan following go gaga with her upcoming movie in which she is seen essaying the role of Veeramadevi.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, Pink Lips actor took to her official photo-sharing app to share her yet another stunning photo. Well, asking her over 17.7 million followers to suggest a caption to the picture in which she is seen in all smiles. Her on the point make-up with a shimmery green coloured dress, Sunny’s post is simply breathtaking. Fans suggesting her to captions the post by writing ”Mere Karan Arjun Ayenge” or “When ur waiting for food from few hours. When food comes in front of u. Than ur reaction” or “When I see Pizza or Donuts.”

If you missed her latest Instagram post that has so far garnered over 408k likes, take a look at the picture here:

