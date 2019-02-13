Sunny Leone on Wednesday, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot photo in a white coloured body-fitted dress. Well, her perfect hair-do and hot red lip colour was all that stole the limelight. The mid-week treat for her over 18 million fans, has so far garnered over 180k likes.

In a sexy white dress, sleek bun, hot red lip colour and nude make-up, Sunny Leone simply took our breath away. Well, the gorgeous lady who took to her official Instagram handle to share her one last stop before my night is done post, simply slayed her latest look like a diva and we bet you can’t beat her beauty. Giving a perfect mid-night treat to her over 18.7 million fans following, Leone’s post garnered over 180k likes within hours of it uploaded.

Well, soon after posting her sexy photo. She again uploaded a picture of her face masked with a black coloured anti-pollution mask and a black coloured cap. She captioned saying that she thinks a mask is absolutely appropriate on a plane when you are sick as a dog. Happy to be back in Mumbai, she thanked her miracle Doctor Agarwal. Well, the gorgeous diva just like anything photo was looking beautiful despite her face being covered and she being unwell. Take a sneak peek to the post that has received over 79k hearts and get well soon wishes in the comment section:

If you missed her party-ready outfit, take a look at the beautiful photo here:

Sunny Leone is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the upcoming movie Rangeela. Apart from that, her much-awaited Telugu movie titled Veeramadevi is also scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, this year. She will also feature in Ayogya, Madura Raja and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.

