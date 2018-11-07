Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood's baby doll took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute yet stunning video. Well, the gorgeous lady made sure she gave the best Diwali gift to her fans in the form of videos in which she is dancing on her famous song, baby doll main sone di. Not just that, Leone also posted a message for fans and asked them to not burst crackers.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone never misses a golden chance to make her fan go crazy with her stunning photos and videos. The Pink Lips diva who is loved and adored by massive audience makes sure she posts her beautiful and adorable photos on her social media handle. The stunning diva recently took to her official Instagram account to surprise her fans with a cute video. Well, the gift came as a Diwali gift for 15.9 million followers on Instagram.

In the clip, the gorgeous diva is seen wearing a yellow frilled top and white long skirt. Baby Doll of Bollywood in her post wished her fan a Happy Diwali and wrote, “Let’s make this Diwali memorable! Avoid bursting loud crackers as Animals and small kids get scared and those toxic fumes will only hurt everyone!! ” Well, the cute video garnered over 225,290 likes within hours and you the reason why! Not just that, Sunny Diwali was seen dancing on Baby Doll Main Sone Di in her recent post that was all about Diwali fun. In pastel pink lehenga, the gorgeous diva simply slayed in the ethnic outfit like a boss lady.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen essaying the role of warrior queen Veeramadevi in the upcoming Tamil project. Although, the film has already created a buzz in the industry due to Sunny Leone’s role in the movie that is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan. Critics have demanded the replacement of Sunny Leone as she is not considered suitable for the role. In Sunny’s posters were burnt and slogans against her were being shouted by the protester outside the Town Hall in Bengaluru, last month.

