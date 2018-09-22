Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone knows how to create a buzz on the internet by posting some super hot and of course adorable photos. The gorgeous lady who has over 14.9 million followers on Instagram gave a surprise to her fans on weekend by posting a close-up photo of her fan.

Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone knows how to create a buzz on the internet by posting some super hot and of course adorable photos. The gorgeous lady who has over 14.9 million followers on Instagram gave a surprise to her fans on weekend by posting a close-up photo of her fan. From posting some super cute photos with her kids to the ones filled with sassiness, Sunny Leone never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy. Recently, Sunny set the internet on fire by uploading an adorable photo of herself in a colourful jacket and red coloured printed top.

How can someone take their eyes off her beautiful hazel eyes donned with a subtle makeup and a nude lip colour? Sunny Leone posted her photo on Instagram and wrote, “Hey There.” Within a few hours, the post garnered around 185,596 likes.

The sexy actress is always in limelight and definitely for good reasons. The star recently revealed the truth behind the decision of her brother not watching her web series. Sunny Leone who was last seen in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone during a promotional event told media that her younger brother Sundeep Vohra has not watched the show which is based on her life. She was noted saying that her brother couldn’t watch it as a few things portrayed were too real and hard to watch. Sunny’s brother could have lied to her by saying that he has seen all the episodes. She concluded by saying that she didn’t want her beloved brother to feel bad.

