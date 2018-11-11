Sunny Leone photos: Baby Doll of B-town is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Veeramahadevi in which the beauty will be seen essaying the role of a warrior. Well, as Sunny Leone stays active on social media. She had an adorable Saturday surprise for her fans. Take a look at her latest Instagram post.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone is a stunning diva of tassel town and we don’t need to prove that. The gorgeous lady who is known as the baby doll of B-Town never misses a golden chance to make her fans go crazy with her sexy photos and videos on-screen and off-screen. Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute video on Jennifer Lopez’s Dinero. The beautiful lady gave a Saturday surprise to her fans by dancing on the latest superhit songs of Lopez which supposedly is her favourite Jennifer track.

In her charming avatar, the dancing diva who was last seen in Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar, shared her grooving video on chartbuster Laila a few days ago which garnered around 811,944 likes within hours. With 16 million followers on Instagram, Sunny Leone garnered 338, 273 likes on her latest Danero video in which she is seen playing with a filter. We all know that the gorgeous diva is well aware of the fact on how to make her fan happy with her beautiful yet adorable photos and videos. Take a look at the video that was shared by Sunny Leone on her social media.

Sunny Leone will be seen essaying the role of a warrior queen Veeramahadevi in the upcoming movie Veeramadevi. Well, before the film could release in the theatres, it has already created a buzz in the cinema. Helmed by Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi was scheduled to hit the theatres in October but due to the ongoing controversy of Sunny Leone being a part of the movie has postponed its release. According to the reports, it is noted that Sunny Leone is not appropriate for the role of a warrior as she has worked in the Porn industry earlier.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More