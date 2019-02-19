Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her huge fan following by making her debut in Malayalam movies. The gorgeous diva who is currently in China, took to her official Instagram handle to share her airport diaries. Well, in a black coloured tea with a printed coat, Sunny is seen having a gala time with her business manager, Sapana Malhotra.

Sunny Leone videos: Not only the Internet sensation but she is also one of the most searched divas on Google. Well, we all know Sunny Leone needs no introduction. The baby of Bollywood is loved and adored by millions of her followers on social media as well as in real life. From her sexy photos to hilarious videos on the photo-sharing app, she is always up with something fruitful and happening for her fanbase. The gorgeous diva on Tuesday morning, took to her official Instagram handle to share her airport diaries video with her friend, Sapana Malhotra, who is accompanying her in China.

In a black tee with a printed jacket, Sunny as always is seen flaunting her flawless beauty in the video in which they are seen sitting in the airport shuttle. Well, not just Leone here business head, Sapana too is seen looking beautiful in a baby coloured pullover. Giving a perfect treat to her fans early morning, Sunny’s post garnered over 17.2k likes within minutes of its upload. In her previous post, Sunny is heard thanking her family and friends for supporting her always. Talking about the dream to launch her own beauty product, Sunny also talked about her cosmetic brand Star Struck by Sunny Leone. If you missed watching the latest videos of Sunny Leone, take a look at them here:

