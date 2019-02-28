Sunny Leone Instagram video: The stunning diva, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram post to share her latest workout video. The gorgeous lady in the post which was views by over 109,960 fan following, is seen doing a headstand in a black treggings and white top.

Sunny Leone Instagram video: The gorgeous baby doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest workout video which will drive away your mid-week crisis. The stunning diva who made us all groove to the beats of Baby Doll Main Sone Di sung by Kanika Kapoor is currently gearing up to make her Malayalam debut with Vysakh directorial Madhura Raja starring Mammootty, Jai, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Jagapathi Babu and Mahima Nambiar.

Coming back to Sunny Leone’s Instagram post, the stunning diva in the post is seen doing a headstand in a white coloured workout top and treggings. Not just that, she is also seen doing Upavistha Konasana with all smiles. Thanking her trainee for motivating her to stay healthy, Sunny in her post wrote that she wants everyone to know that she has never done this type of training in her life. She further added that she started working out a while ago and then had to stop because she got busy with work. Talking about the pain, she added that the pain is real, she even feels like crying but end up laughing at herself because she feels like she is so weak.

If you missed watching the latest video of Sunny Leone that has garnered over 109,960 views, take a sneak peek to it:

