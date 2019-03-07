Sunny Leone Instagram video: Bollywood sensation took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with the latest discounts her cosmetics brand is offering the ladies on Women's Day 2019. Well, in a multi-coloured shirt with denim jeans, Sunny Leone concluded the video by saying that she wants her fans to give her the best pout.

Sunny Leone Instagram video: Bollywood’s baby doll who won millions of hearts after making her television debut with Bigg Boss, took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest details about her cosmetics brand. Well, the gorgeous diva who barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her flawless beauty, along with her entire Star Struck by Sunny Leone team is giving a perfect 50% off on all shimmer shades on March 7 and March 8. The lady who is seen doning in casual attire, has decided to treat her fans on Women’s Day 2019. Well, this is not the first time that the Jism 2 diva has given such treats to her fans. She is quite famous for surprising her fanbase with such sales on occasions.

If you missed watching the latest video of Sunny Leone talking about the special discount, take a sneak peek to the post here which has garnered over 192,311 views within hours of its upload:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Veeramadevi which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, this year. She will also make her Bollywood debut with Madhura Raja. Helmed by Vysakh, Madhura Raja is produced by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas. Mammootty, Jai Chinnan, Siddique, Salim Kumar and Anna Reshma Rajan starrer Madhura Raja will hit the theatres on April 12, this year.

