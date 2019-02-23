Sunny Leone Instagram video: Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone who set the cinema halls on fire with her performance in Jism 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share a hilarious video. Well, twerking like nobody is watching, the entire team of Sunny Leone was seen having a gala time on the workplace. Take a look at the video that has garnered over 321,369 views within hours of its upload.

Well, this is not the first time that the lady has posted something like this. She is quite famous for having fun with her team during working hours just to boost up the mood. Her Instagram videos are proof of how chilled out the Jism 2 star is, despite being a boss. Coming back to the post, Sunny in her caption shared the entire day’s schedule and how despite dropping her kids to school, feeding them, taking them out for work, Leone completed her shooting for the upcoming project and then had fun with her team. If you missed watching this hilarious video of Sunny Leone, take a sneak peek to it here which has already garnered over 321k likes on social media within hours of its upload:

