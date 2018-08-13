Sunny Leone recently posted a video on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on the social media. In the video, Sunny's no-makeup look is quite appealing and the actor has proved that be it her glamorous look or no shiny at all look, she knows how to nail it.

Sunny Leone is once again taking the Internet by storm, the reason being her latest video on her Instagram handle. With her no-makeup look, the Indo-Canadian actor is looking very appealing. Her video has made the fact quite clear that be it her glamorous avatar or her candid no-makeup look, Sunny nails it whenever she makes an appearance in any of her video. Coming to Sunny’s video, the actor is all set to roll out the pre-sale of her make up range that is scheduled to launch on August 15 at around 12 pm.

One can visit www.suncitystore.com to be a part of the presale. Notably, the web-series that was based on her life has become an instant hit ever since it has been launched. Her series, Zee5’s Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been recieving a positive response from both the fans and critics. The web-series is based on Sunny’s journey before becoming a Bollywood diva.

Besides this, Sunny has been making the headlines over the fact that she is soon going to make her Telegu debut. In her upcoming Telugu movie, Veeramdevi, the actor is going to play a role of a warrior. It is the first time that Sunny has been playing a warrior for a movie. To work on her character, the actor learned horse-riding and was also learning sword skills.

Currently, the actor is hosting the popular reality show Splitsvilla season 11 along with the actor Ranvijay Singh. She made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism and after that, she never looked back. She has also been a part of a wide range of item numbers that were known to create a buzz on social media.

