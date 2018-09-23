Sunny Leone is a stunner not only with her performance but also for raising her style quotient. The actress has won million hearts with her super sexy looks and also her dressing sense. The Laila of Bollywood has just posted a picture on her Instagram account where she looks stunning. Check out Sunny's latest photo here.

Super hot Bollywood actress and MTV Splitsvilla’s co-host Sunny Leone has turned the heat on through her Instagram account today with her latest photo. The actress has posted an extremely beautiful photo of hers which will give take away one’s mid-week blues. The actress in her latest photo is seen in a halter neck spaghetti with denim hot pants and a very stylish yellow cape. Sunny’s style quotient has always created a buzz in the fashion front and with this ever young attitude of hers, Aunny looks evergreen.

The actress is currently hosting the show MTV Splitsvilla season 11 and the diva had been seen having fun on the sets of the show always. In the picture, Sunny is also seen wearing black and yellow earrings which complement her clothes. The diva also captioned her photo, writing, “It’s going to be a Sunny day on today’s episode of @MTVSplitsvilla”, which means the show will be quite interesting to watch.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey romances Nirhua in a barn, Watch viral video!

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram

picture

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s dance on Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhyaa Ka Yo Kajal’ with a little fan is just awe! Watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More