Bollywood diva and former adult star Sunny Leone is currently in New Delhi for the launch of her new show and the Baby Doll of Bollywood is looking her glam best at the event! Dressed in a sexy pink skirt along with a white top, Sunny Leone looks sizzling in her sexy avatar as she poses for the camera. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and is also the most searched social media personality on Google.

Sunny Leone shot to fame after participating in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan post which the former porn star got her break in Bollywood in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She is known for her phenomenal dance skills and charming looks.

Her item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among others have become major chartbusters. Sunny Leone is currently hosting the new season of popular reality show Splitsvilla and keeps treating her fans with her new photos and videos which she keeps posting on her social media account. She has also worked in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, among others.

