Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood sex bomb Sunny Leone is dressed up as a mermaid in her latest Instagram photo and we cannot keep calm!

Sunny Leone is also known for her sexy and steamy dance numbers

Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone never fails to surprise us and take our breath away with her stunning and astonishing photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. From her sexy bikini photos to her steamy photoshoots, Sunny Leone always manages to raise the temperature with her hot and stunning Instagram photos as well as videos which take social media by storm in no time.

In the latest photo shared by the former porn star, Sunny Leone looks mesmerizing as she is dressed in a mermaid in her latest Instagram photo which the actress shared on the photo-sharing app on Saturday afternoon and it has gone viral on the Internet.

Sunny Leone is a popular Bollywood actress and a former porn star who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller drama Jism 2 post which she became a popular actress in the Hindi film industry.

Sunny Leone has starred in movies like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Luv U Alia, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, ism 2, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, among many others and she is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show and later bagged her first Bollywood movie.

Sunny Leone is also known for her sexy and steamy dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila and Baby Doll Main Sone Di and is also a television host.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App