All of us like to groove on peppy item numbers and are a big fan of item songs in the Bollywood industry and not to forget the item girls of the B-town, here is a list of top 5 item girls of the industry who have never failed to make our day with their hot hit tracks.

The item songs are a part of Bollywood since ages and decades and are totally meant to attract the audience with the peppy moves of the actresses of the b-town. There are many actresses who have been doing the item numbers for Bollywood, but there are 5 top actresses who have made the fans go crazy over their peppy moves and hit songs.

Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi are the ones who have topped the list and have made fans fall in love with them over their latkas and jhatkas. Here are the top item song of your favourite item girl and all the information you need to know about them.

1. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone aka Karanjet Vohra, the former pornstar is now the superstar of Bollywood and has given the industry, blockbuster films and hit item numbers. Sunny’s first item number was Baby Doll which eventually became a big hit and after this, she gave back to back hit songs for the industry and was featured in various albums too. She did item numbers like Pink Lips, Laila, Chaar Botal Vodka, Desi Look and other various songs.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline, the Srilankan beauty who made her debut in Bollywood with Aladin and after this she was featured in many films and gave back to back hits in the industry. Jacqueline’s first item song was Jadu Ki Jhappi in which she was in the desi attire and was looking graciously beautiful in it, after this item number she was cast in many item songs like Lat lag Gayee of Race 2, Chittiyan Kalaiyan, Jumme Ki Raat, Sau Tarah Ke and this year she did the hit item number Bad Boy for the film Saaho.

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika, the queen of item number who made her debut in the item number list with Chhaiyan Chhaiyan and was seen dancing on the roof of the train with Shah Rukh Khan, she was in the banjaran look and made millions of fans with it after this she became the sensation of Bollywood industry and did many hit item numbers like Munni Badnam Hui, Anaarkali Disco Chali, Hoth Rasiley, Fashion Khatam Mujhpe and many others.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina, the Bollywood superstar who is famous for her item number Sheila Ki Jawani which was in the film Tees Maar Khan and after this item song she became the top item girl of the industry and gave hit numbers like Chikni Chameli, Husn Parcham, Suraiyya, Kamli and the superhit song Zara Zara Touch Me and various others.

5. Nora Fatehi

Nora, the rising sensation of Bollywood industry has now become the most searched actress of Bollywood and has given the industry some of the best hit songs, recently she was in the song Pachtaoge with Vicky Kaushal and it gained millions of views in just a week. Her first item song was Rock The Party and after that, she was in Baby Marvaake Manegi with Raftaar and was also in the song Dilbar and did the Arabic version of it too and on the list, she is the no. 1 item girl of the industry.

