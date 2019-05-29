Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: Glamming up summer 2019, Bollywood celebrities are amping the fashion game with their stunning attires. Touring their social media profiles, you will come across some hot and happening stills of Sunny Leone and Kareena KApoor Khan in similar outfits. Check them out here!

Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: Two of the biggest names of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sunny Leone recently shared a series of pictures from their respective photo shoots dressed in yellow and oh boy! the divas are a sight to behold in their sunshine colored dresses!

Talking about Sunny Leone, she has paired her yellow attire with a hairband and cute flower earrings giving her look a retro touch, she has kept her makeup minimal and just paired it up with black aviators meanwhile on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has paired off her yellow dress in the most classy way, with a high ponytail braid, silver high heels, and shiny bright golden belt. The diva has complemented her look with kohled eyes, yellow shimmery eyeshadow, and black nail polish.

On the work front, Sunny Leone who has featured in many item songs (Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Pink Lips) and has even featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be soon seen making her Tollywood as well as Mollywood debut with Veeramadevi and Rangeela. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh followed by Karan Johar directorial Takht.

Take a look at their yellow ensembles here:

Well, aren’t they a sight to sore eyes? We bet they are! For the unaware, former adult star Sunny Leone started her career back in 2012 with Jism 2 after fetauring in the Salman Khan controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5.

Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been in the Bollywood industry for more than 19 years started her acting career back in 2000 with Refugee for which she even won the Filmfare award for the best female debut!

Take a look at their songs and videos from their famous movies here:

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App