Gorgeous Sunny Leone is going to be back with the 2nd season of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The series was much appreciated by the viewers. Though she is quite active in Hindi cinema currently, she is a former pornstar, who gained massive attaention after she was seen in Bigg Boss season 5.

Besides acting, she has participated in campaigns including Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who gained massive success as a pornstar and is now a very successful actor is coming up with the 2nd season of web series Karenjit Kaur. The series was much appreciated by the viewers, which featured her life story and was streamed on ZEE5. The web series is based on her life which became an instant hit ever since it was launched. It is based on Sunny’s journey before becoming a Bollywood diva.

Sunny was also seen in a famous reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh and is currently busy with the shooting for her upcoming film Veeramdevi which will mark her Telugu debut.

Sunny also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5, following which he gained much attention. Soon after the show, she made a debut in Pooja Bhatt’s thriller Jism 2 in 2012.

Then she was seen in Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) among others. Besides acting, she has participated in campaigns including Rock ‘n’ Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Sunny was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in Ontario, Canada. Though active in Hindi cinema currently, she is a former pornstar. She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy.

