Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone: Bollywood's baby doll is all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming final season of her documentary web series. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share the news about her project which will premiere on April 5, this year.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone: Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share the first poster of her upcoming Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone season finale. In a baby pink coloured cold-shoulder top, seems like Sunny Leone will be narrating her days in Bollywood industry in the final season of her documentary web series which will premiere on April 5 on Zee 5. Captioning the post as remember the name, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Well, Sunny Leone has left her fans excited about the third and last season of Sunny Leone’s digital drama which will showcase the third phase of her life after getting into porn to earn money in season 1 and getting hitched to Daniel Weber in the second. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the first poster of Sunny Leone’s upcoming project which is based on her life, take a look at the post which garnered over 140k likes here:

The biopic which was thoroughly praised and enjoyed by the audience on the Internet stars South African model Marc Buckner as Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber, Bijay J. Anand as father and Grusha Kapoor as her mother. Helmed by Aditya Datt, Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone season finale will reveal her Bigg Boss days.

Though the makers of the web series still haven’t unveiled the count of episodes for the third and final season of the show, there were 10 episodes in the first season as well as six in the second. Not just that, Sunny Leone starrer Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is also available in Bengali, Hindi-only, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Talking about her upcoming projects apart from the biopic, Sunny Leone will be seen essaying the role of Veeramadevi in the period war Tamil movie which is all set to release in April. She will also make her Malayalam debut with Madura Raja. Apart from this, Sunny Leone will be sharing screens with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming Bollywood movie Arjun Patiala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More