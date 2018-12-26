On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Veeramdevi- a Tamil film which is set to release next year and has already created a buzz among her fans. As 2018 is coming to an end here we get you some of the sexiest pictures of former adult star Sunny Leone. Photos inside

One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bollywood industry Karenjit Kaur Vohra who is popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her hot pictures and her sensuous avatar. The Canadian born Indian-American actress and model is currently basking in the success of her web series Karenjit Kaur- The Untold story season 1. Sunny started her acting career 6 years back with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office and since then she has never looked back. Sunny Leone enjoys a massive fan following of 17.3 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Sunny Leone has featured in many movies and item numbers among which she has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, Hate story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, among others. On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be seen making her debut into the Mollywood and Tollywood industry. She will be next seen in Veeramdevi- a Tamil film which is set to release next year and has already created a buzz among her fans. As 2018 is coming to an end here we get you some of the sexiest pictures of former adult star Sunny Leone. Take a look:

