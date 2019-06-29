Sunny Leone watches Kumkum Bhagya: Actress Sunny Leone recently shared a post on her social media where she was mouthing the dialogues from kumkum Bhagya. On the work front sunny recently working as the leading lady in KoKo Kola.

Sunny Leone watches Kumkum Bhagya: Bollywood diva sunny leone is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood and tries to hook her fans by accepting versatile roles. Recently sunny leone posted a hilarious video in which she is seen midst of a high octane commentary of a serial KumKum Bhagaya after this sunny fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Sunny captioned the video and wrote, Acting workshop 101 what she does to prepare for her next…she also thanked the actors of kumkum bhagya by tagging them in the post, also wrote that its one of her best times.

To that, Mugdha aka Prachi also shared posted a video on social media and wrote ‘hahaha she is too cute@sunnyleone #fun. Talking about sunny she is day by day improving her acting as well as Hindi speaking skills, which created her own unique space in Bollywood. The diva undoubtedly counted as one beautiful actress with a massive fan following and the most searched on google.

On the professional front sunny currently has many films and reality tv shows in her kitty like splitsvilla 12 , Koko Kola, and many other big projects, recently one of sunny’s video breaks the internet by posting a video in which she pranks her co-star and director by falling flat on face after she was shot from close range in a shooting scene.

Speaking to the media actress shared her secret mantra for success, she said, when it comes to her work, she always open to new learnings bet it even a new language, it helps her to grow as an actor and learning new things is fun for her.

