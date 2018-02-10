Sunny Leone is back in the controversial radar for her past. A social activist named Enoch Moses has reportedly filed an FIR against her at the Nazarethpet police station in Chennai for promoting pornography. He further alleged that this will cause a majorly dent the indian culture and destroy the moral fabric of the country. Recently, the diva was also prohibited from performing at a New Year event as it will be an assault on the culture of the land.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has had an interesting remarkable journey in the Indian Film Industry. From the Bigg Boss house to becoming prominent face of Bollywood, Sunny has carved out a niche for herself. Trying to capture the hearts of audiences all over India, the diva is also prepping for her Telugu debut film ‘Veera Mahadevi’. Even though, Sunny has let the bygones be bygones, it seems that her past still finds a way to remind her of it one way or the other.

If the latest reports are to be believed, a social activist named Enoch Moses has filed a FIR against Sunny Leone for promoting pornography. The complaint was reportedly filed just hours before the launch of her film Veera Mahadevi at the Nazarethpet police station in Chennai. The social activist alleged that Sunny is promoting pornography, which is against the Indian law. He further added that this will cause a deep impact on the Indian culture and will certainly destroy the moral fabric of the country.

Recently, Sunny Leone was also prohibited from performing at a New Year bash after members of a pro-Kannada group named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene threatened to commit mass suicide if the event took place. The State President of the group justified their protest and stated, “Sunny does not have a good past and her presence at the New Year’s Eve bash would be an assault on the culture of the land.” Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said in a statement, “I have instructed the authorities not to allow such events. Don’t bring her here. People are opposed to the event. Let them organise events related to Kannada culture and literature, which is our heritage.”