This photo of Sunny Leone will burn your mid-week blues right away: Sunny Leone, an actor, host and b-town most-asked-for item queen has covered miles for the massive success she has achieved now. No doubt that she is one of the most-followed celebrity faces on the photo-sharing platform, credit goes to her oomph oozing hot pictures. Sunny is indeed gorgeous and one of the stylists stars in the Bollywood.

This photo of Sunny Leone will burn your mid-week blues right away: She owns over 21 million followers on Instagram, well, she totally deserves it too. Sunny Leone, an actor, host and b-town most-asked-for item queen has covered miles for the massive success she has achieved now. No doubt that she is one of the most-followed celebrity faces on the photo-sharing platform, credit goes to her oomph oozing hot pictures. Sunny is indeed gorgeous and one of the stylists stars in the Bollywood.

A few minutes ago, the diva posted this new photo on Instagram and it created a buzz around. the picture garnered over 113k likes in just a while and the numbers are just rising. The comment section is outpouring with the love and support of her fans. In the picture, Sunny is donning this classy ensemble making her look saucy and classy at the same time. Going through the caption, it seems like Sunny is waiting for the weekdays to pass as soon as possible as most of us. However, the diva has beaten her fans’ mid-week blues with her exceptional picture. Here’s take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App