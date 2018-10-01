Ruling the Indian film industry with her sizzling looks and scintillating charm, Sunny Leone is winning hearts with her latest photos. As she currently vacations in the US, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos in which she looks too hot to handle. Dressed in a black mini dress, Sunny Leone is giving major fashion goals and looks drop dead gorgeous.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is an absolute stunner and she leaves no stone unturned to prove it. Known for ruling hearts with her sensuous persona and scintillating charm, Sunny is undoubtedly one of the hottest and most desirable women in the Indian film industry. Along with being an on-screen sensation, she is equally admired by her fans and followers on social media.

To charm one and all with her ever-so-sexy avatar, Sunny took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos and needless to say, she looks mindblowing. In the photo, Sunny Leone is seen flaunting her long smooth legs in a sexy bodycon mini black dress. Hugging her figure perfectly, the dress is accentuating her curves further, taking the hotness metre to next level.

Looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Sunny styled her look with black pencil heels, gold bracelets with matching earrings. Standing against the background that features a host of posters, Sunny looks like a million bucks. After the photo was shared, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with compliments and appreciating her beauty.

With this, Sunny shared a black and white blurry photo in which she is looking equally mesmerising. As she vacations in America, she also shared a photo with a bunch of women who were having a lingerie party. In the photo, Sunny can be seen pouting and posing along with the ladies.

Workwise, Sunny Leone’s web-series biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is back on Indian Television. With this, she will be soon making her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi. Currently, she is seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla 11 along with Rannvijay Singha.

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s sexy photos that take over social media in no time:

