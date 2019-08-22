Bollywood actress Sunny Leone latest news: Karanjeet Kaur Vohra posted a picture of her on Instagram in which she is looking mesmerizing and you just can't stop looking at her.

Sunny Leone latest news: Sunny Leone aka Karanjeet Kaur Vohra the hot sensation of Bollywood and a sizzling host of Splitsvilla is nowadays packed up with her shoot of the show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone is the mother of three and is often seen outside the playschool of her children’s playschool. Sunny aka Karanjeet Kaur Vohra is social and is very much active on social media, she keeps posting her seductive photos on social media and she recently posted a hot picture of her from the sets of Splitsvilla.

Sunny was wearing a peach bralette with a skirt and hot pink rope shrug over it and was posing a seductive look for the camera, she captioned her picture as I see french fries. Here she was looking like a hot bowl served with french fries asking for french fries which made her even sizzling.

Her style statement is a definition for fashion, she carried the look with side-parted wavy hair, with a bold makeup which defines her well, her skirt had a high thigh slit which made her posing game more strong.

Sunny Leone will be doing her debut for Tamil film Veeramadevi which is directed by Vadivudaiyan and nowadays busy with Splitsvilla season 12. After all this, she will be seen in the film Rangeela and after that Mamla Hamla Jhamela. She is so excited for her debut for Telugu and Malayalam Films which will be releasing this year.

Sunny was a pornstar and after that, she started her Bollywood career with Ragini MMS 2 and gave back to back hits for the Bollywood cinemas.

