Sunny Leone is finally heading back to Mumbai and fans cannot keep calm! After a long trip, the item queen is returning home and seems like she is very happy to finally be back! The sizzling beauty shared a photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she is seen dressed in a dark green jumpsuit with open hair and minimal makeup. Her eyes do the talking and the killer smile can make anyone fall in love with the diva!

Sunny Leone is a former porn star and now an established Bollywood actor, dancer, item girl, television host, TV show judge, reality show judge, and a social media personality. Sunny Leone has been giving back to back hit item dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among many others. Sunny Leone was a former Bigg Boss contestant and then entered Bollywood with Jism 2 followed by many other Bollywood films such as Tera Intezaar, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Jackpot, among many others.

Sunny Leone has also hosted television shows such as MTV Splitsvilla. She is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her stunning and sexy photos on her official Instagram account. She is one of the most amazing dancers in Bollywood with a massive fan following.

