Sunny Leone has surprised her fans in South India with the announcement of her Telugu debut film Veera Mahadevi. Directed by V C Vadivudaiyan, the film was officially launched today in Chennai where Sunny showed off her horse riding skills, that she learnt for the film. The mega budget film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and will release by early next year.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has taken her fans by a huge surprise with the announcement of her Telugu debut film ‘Veera Mahadevi’. Helmed by V C Vadivudaiyan and produced by Ponse Stephen, the period drama will be released in four South Indian languages –Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with Hindi. The film was officially launched today in Chennai where Sunny showed off her horse riding skills, that she especially learnt for the film. According to initial reports, the film will hit the screens by early next year, which will give ample time for the filmmakers to work on VFX and other special effects.

In an interview with a leading Telugu daily, Sunny Leone revealed, “After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.” The actress has also been given a call sheet of 150 days for the film and around with 70 minutes of the film is reported to be computer-generated imagery.

Along with horse-riding, Sunny Leone has also been receiving training in sword-fighting and other related stunts from a special trainer based in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the publicist of the film, Vamsi Kaka had taken to Twitter to launch the first poster of the film along with Sunny. He tweeted, “Hey folks… The wait is over…Much awaited @SunnyLeone Telugu film titled as #Veeramahadevi Historical magnum opus. She is here to rule…We are excited indeed. @vcvadivudaiyan #SunnyLeoneInsouth #SunnyLeoneinTelugu”

