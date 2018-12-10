Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot photos. In her recent photo, the actor is looking alluring, dressed in a hot shimmery dress and has complimented her outfit with a fine knit furry shrug. The Internet sensation has about 16.9 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fans favourite.

Sunny Leone photos: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her sultry expressions and bold avatar. The diva is counted among the most hardworking and searched actor on social media. The actor has avidly played many roles in many shows, movies and television series. The hottie made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 in the year 2012 and then switched completely to her acting career. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share her latest shoot photos. In the pictures, she is wearing a sexy shimmery dress and has complimented her outfit with a fine knit furry shrug. With mild makeup and bright lipstick, the actor looks gorgeous.

In 2011, the diva appeared in the famous reality show– Bigg Boss. Apart from acting and modelling the diva has also tried her hands in hosting the show–Splitsvilla.In the same year, the hottie got married to musician Daniel Weber. The actor has also gained a lot of popularity after appearing in Bollywood item songs like–Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Do Peg Maar, Baby Doll, Pink Lips and Desi Look. The internet sensation has about 16.9 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

