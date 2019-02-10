Well, our gorgeous baby doll once again set the Internet on fire with her stunning photo. Donned in a simply floral print top with bead bracelets, Leone who is all set to make her Malayalam debut with upcoming movie Rangeela, made us go gaga with her Instagram post. Take a look at the beautiful photo of Sunny Leone that has garnered over 358k likes.

Sunny Leone sexy photos: The gorgeous baby doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone who barely skips an opportunity of being on the top of headlines, has yet again shared her cute photo in which she is seen waiting for somebody. Well, her blunt expression in the photo are a proof how seriously she was missing the one who made the stunning lady wait for so long. Donning a pastel floral print top with colourful bead bracelets, Leone’s eyes said it all. Pink Lips star caption the picture as ‘The never-ending wait for you.’ Her unmissable flawless beauty is not hidden from us all.

Take a look at the perfect weekend photo of Sunny Leone that garnered over 358k likes on social media:

Well, undoubtedly our beauty never misses a chance of leaving her aww-struck. Leone yerterday took to her account to make us all go gaga with her sassy photo. Take a sneak peek into the post that simply made our weekend more special:

The Ragini MMS 2 star who is all set to make her debut in South Indian industry with Malayalam song in Rangeela, recently took to her account to share some of her visuals from the sets of upcoming movie. Not just that, Sunny Leone whose biopic named Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone was also a digital hit. Her fans thoroughly loved her work that showcased the incidents that took place in her real life. After releasing two seasons of her biopic, she is now gearing up to flaunt her dance moves in the South film which is likely to hit the theatres this year.

