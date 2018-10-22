It is the birthday of Bollywood diva Sunny Leone's darling hubby Daniel Weber and the Baby Doll of Bollywood has been sharing some amazing photos from her husband's crazy birthday party! In the latest photo which the stunning diva shared on her Instagram account, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy black body-hugging dress and she looks adorable as she poses for the camera while sitting on her husband Daniel Weber's lap.

It is the birthday of Bollywood diva Sunny Leone’s darling hubby Daniel Weber and the Baby Doll of Bollywood has been sharing some amazing photos from her husband’s crazy birthday party! In the latest photo which the stunning diva shared on her Instagram account, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy black body-hugging dress and she looks adorable as she poses for the camera while sitting on her husband Daniel Weber’s lap. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their family and close friends and everyone is all smiling in the photo which was posted by Sunny Leone on Monday afternoon.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber make a great couple and are proud parents of three adorable kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. While they adopted baby girl Nisha, they welcomed Asher and Noah through the process of surrogacy. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who is now ruling the Indian film industry. She has featured in a number of Bollywood films and is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to her crazy fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More