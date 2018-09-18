Bollywood hottie and former porn star Sunny Leone looks killer in the latest photo which she posted on photo-sharing app Instagram. Dressed in an adorable blue shirt, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she pouts for the camera. Not to forget, her magical eyes are to die for! Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actors and a phenomenal dancer.

Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting the 11th season of popular reality show Splitsvilla

Bollywood hottie and former porn star Sunny Leone looks killer in the latest photo which she posted on photo-sharing app Instagram. Dressed in an adorable blue shirt, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she pouts for the camera. Not to forget, her magical eyes are to die for! Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actors and a phenomenal dancer. Her item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll, Desi Look, among many others have set the silver screen on fire.

Her sexy curves and sizzling dance moves drive millions of her fans crazy and her latest photo has taken over the Internet. Sunny Leone is one of the most searched Bollywood celebs and is also a social media sensation with over 14 million Instagram followers.

Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting the 11th season of popular reality show Splitsvilla and will be soon making her Telugu debut with Veeramdevi. Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 post which she has worked in a number of Bollywood films.

