Recently, the sexy baby doll of Bollywood Sunny Leone, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot cherry like photo. The Bollywood sensation who not only rules the tinsel town with her classines but is also the Internet sensation with stunning pictures. Treating her 17.2 million followers with beautiful photo, Sunny Leone looks gorgeous in a cherry bomb lip shade and a multi colour earrings. If you missed her latest upload which was posted today i.e. December 23, here’s the sneak peek to her photo that has garnered over 241k likes:

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen playing the role of Veeramadevi in the upcoming Telugu movie Veeramadevi. Helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan, Sunny Leone’s movie will hit the theatres on December 27, this year. She will also make a special appearance in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. Apart from that, the star will also appear in Total Dhamaal starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafrey.

