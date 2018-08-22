Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has taken over the Internet after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she is looking like a fairytale princess. Dressed in a sexy white dress, Sunny Leone is looking like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. Sunny is looking like a vision in white as she smiles for the camera. She even wrote an adorable note for her loving husband Daniel Weber and told us about her love story and how she met Daniel and then later fell in love with him.

 Sunny Leone is a former porn star and a Bollywood actor and dancer who is currently hosting the 11th season of popular reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh. Sunny Leone will also be seen in Veeramadevi which will mark her debut in Telugu film industry.

#Repost @officialhumansofbombay ・・・ “We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID. What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking. Coincidentally, I was going to NY, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in & he asked me out. I was late for our 1st date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I reached & we started talking–there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared & it was just us. We spoke for 3 hours–it was like I’d known him forever. We had a long courtship–in the beginning, it was just us getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman–he sent me a mixed CD & flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love. He’s so considerate & supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he began working with me & we started our own company. Within a few months of dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one, but it was his turn to make me wait. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was looking for a box to put my ring in. When randomly, he gave me this beautiful mahogany box which he’d made. It said, ‘With love, Daniel.’ I was so excited with the box, when he said, ‘I also have another ring for you!’ YES!! I was jumping–how could I not? I’m so lucky to have him. The proposal was simple–exactly how I wanted it. It’s been 7 years now & we’re just the same. He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own–he makes me believe that anything is possible. And when we’re all together–the kids, me & Danny making us breakfast…life itself is a dream, one I can’t be

 Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has worked in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others.

 She made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt starrer Jism 2 which was an erotic thriller and she made her television debut with controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the fifth season. Sunny Leone is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and is also the most searched social media celebrities on Google.

Sunny Leone keeps sharing her hot sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm and her latest photo in which she is looking like a princess has driven her fans crazy. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and her dance numbers such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka have set the silver screen on fire!

