Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has taken over the Internet after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she is looking like a fairytale princess. Dressed in a sexy white dress, Sunny Leone is looking like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. Sunny is looking like a vision in white as she smiles for the camera. She even wrote an adorable note for her loving husband Daniel Weber and told us about her love story and how she met Daniel and then later fell in love with him.

Sunny Leone is a former porn star and a Bollywood actor and dancer who is currently hosting the 11th season of popular reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh. Sunny Leone will also be seen in Veeramadevi which will mark her debut in Telugu film industry.

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has worked in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others.

She made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt starrer Jism 2 which was an erotic thriller and she made her television debut with controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the fifth season. Sunny Leone is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and is also the most searched social media celebrities on Google.

Sunny Leone keeps sharing her hot sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm and her latest photo in which she is looking like a princess has driven her fans crazy. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and her dance numbers such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka have set the silver screen on fire!

