Sunny Leone monokini photo: Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone has been raising the temperature with her hot and sexy Instagram photos. A throwback photo of the Baby Doll in a floral print monokini has taken over social media.

Sunny Leone monokini photo: Former porn star and Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has not only become one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities but is also an Instagram queen as her photos and videos on the photo-sharing app take social media by storm. The Baby Doll of Bollywood leaves no stone unturned to woo her millions and millions of fans with her sultry and sexy Instagram photos as well as videos and a throwback photo of the Jism 2 actor has once again set the Internet on fire! In the throwback photo, Sunny Leone looks sizzling in a floral print monokini with a cute black cap and sexy black sunglasses.

Sunny Leone is flaunting her sexy curves and sensuous body in the photo and her expressions are too hot to handle! Sunny Leone is one of the most phenomenal dancers in Bollywood and has featured in a number of item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among many others.

She became a popular name after she participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and since then she has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, among many others.

