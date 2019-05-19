Bollywood sensation and former adult star Sunny Leone has been winning the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous, have a look!

Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood. The former porn star, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 after she got her big Bollywood break in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2, has become an Internet sensation with millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she is also the most searched celebrity on Google.

Sunny Leone is also one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers and she keeps setting social media on fire with her sexy, sultry and hot photos which set the Internet on fire within no time! This time, the Bollywood sensation has once again managed to steal the show with her latest Instagram photo in which she is dressed in a sexy purple and black printed dress and her sexy curls are to die for!

In the photo, Sunny Leone’s killer expressions are too hot to handle and the photo has been breaking the Internet!

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest actresses in the Hindi film industry who has starred in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, among many others. She has also hosted several television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla which is one of the most popular Indian television reality shows.

Sunny Leone’s dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among others became major chartbusters and she is the sexiest dancers in Bollywood who will soon be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App