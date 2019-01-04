Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone, who is a former adult star has become an Internet sensation all thanks to her sultry photos and hot videos which are shared by the stunning diva on her social media accounts. Sunny, who is an avid social media user keeps sharing her videos and treats her fans with her stunning photo.

date 2019-01-04

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone, who is a former adult star has become an Internet sensation all thanks to her sultry photos and hot videos which are shared by the stunning diva on her social media accounts. Sunny, who is an avid social media user keeps sharing her videos and treats her fans with her stunning photo. On Friday morning, a throwback video of the One Night Stand actress started doing rounds on social media soon after it was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the video, we see Sunny Leone at a photoshoot where she is gearing up for the shoot for her cosmetic line. Sunny Leone is an actor, television host, judge, and dancer who is best known for her item songs in Bollywood such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among many others. Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest and the most searched Bollywood actresses who has worked in several Bollywood films and has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Sunny Leone has starred in many Bollywood films and will now be seen in Tamil and Telugu films as well.

