Sunny Leone black gown photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo in a black high-slit gown has taken social media by storm! The diva looks stunning as she poses for the camera in the sultry gown!

Sunny Leone black gown photo: Former adult star and Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has been the talk of the town lately all thanks to her sultry and stunning Instagram photos as well as videos which keep taking social media by storm! In the latest series of photos shared by the One Night Stand actress, Sunny Leone is seen chilling with her girl gang and looks like they are all having a great time! Dressed in a stunning brown top with black and white striped lowers, Sunny Leone looks stunning as always and looks amazing in the candid photos!

In another photo shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant looks tempting in a black high-slit gown. Sunny Leone was previously a part of the pornographic industry and later entered Bollywood after participating in the famous Indian television reality show Bigg Boss in the 5th season. Sunny Leone, during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, was given her first film—Jism 2 which was an erotic-thriller and post which she became a Bollywood sensation and is best known for her dance numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Paani Wala Dance, Laila Mail Laila, among many others.

Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films and has also hosted several television reality shows.

