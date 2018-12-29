Former porn star and Bollywood item queen Sunny Leone has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram video which the Babydoll of Bollywood shared on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. In the video, we see Sunny Leone dressed in an adorable yellow floral print off-shoulder dress.

Former porn star and Bollywood item queen Sunny Leone has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram video which the Babydoll of Bollywood shared on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. In the video, we see Sunny Leone dressed in an adorable yellow floral print off-shoulder dress. With minimal makeup and open curly hair, Sunny Leone looks like a doll as she poses for the camera in the video and speaks to all her fans.

Sunny Leone is one of the most phenomenal dancers in Bollywood who has given us several hit songs such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, among many others. Sunny Leone, who was previously in the pornographic film industry has now become a Bollywood star after she participated in the 5th season on the popular reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her way into Bollywood after making her debut in Jism 2.

Sunny Leone has also featured in her own biopic web-series and will be now seen in Tamil and Telugu cinema as well. Sunny Leone has a massive fan base on social media.

