Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star and now a successful Bollywood actress is one of the most searched social media personalities! May it be her hot and sizzling photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account or her tempting dance videos which garner millions of YouTube views, Sunny Leone leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her charm and therefore she is the ultimate social media sensation!

A throwback photo of the Bollywood bombshell started doing rounds on social media on Thursday morning and the photo has driven millions of her fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy light blue ganji and blue denim jeans, Sunny Leone looks stunning as she makes some sexy poses for the camera in the throwback photo which has taken social media by storm! Sunny Leone’s dark lip shade in the photo is making her look sexier. Sunny Leone made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Jism 2 and later featured in several Bollywood item songs and films as well.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil film industry as well. Sunny Leone’s dance numbers garner millions of views on YouTube.

