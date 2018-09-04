Sunny Leone has come up with something really new in her latest Instagram photo and we can bet that you haven't had ever seen her this avatar. In a single frame, the actor has maintained to look hot, glamorous, classy and not to forget funny too.

From showcasing her remarkable dance moves in several item numbers to being one of the hottest anchors on television screens, Sunny Leone has it all. The sensuous diva is undoubtedly the Internet sensation and her followers leave no stone unturned to know what is going on in their favourite actor’s life. Not letting her followers down, Sunny recently shared a series of pictures from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla and the actor seems in a fun mood. In the picture that Sunny has shared via her Instagram handle, the actor is looking way different from her usual avatars.

Donning a shimmery red dress, the actor is looking classy but a bit quirky from her facial expressions. And, you can not ignore the cute part. In a single frame, the actor has maintained to look hot, glamorous, classy and funny too. Here’s take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she nailing the picture? Well, somewhere we can all relate to what Ranvijay is thinking right now. However, altogether the picture is too cute and unmissable.

On a professional front, the actor has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics for her latest web series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Besides this, the actor is all set to make her Tamil debut with the filmVeeramadevi, which is a period drama.

