Former adult star turned Bollywood diva Sunny Leone never misses a chance to make heads turn and surprise her fans. After raising temperatures in the introductory video of Splitsvilla 11, Sunny is seen garnering all the attention with her latest photo in which she can be seen flaunting her sultry expressions in a sequenced pink dress.

When it comes to ruling over the hearts of millions with her undeniable charm and persona, no one can beat former adult star turned Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. Be it raising the temperatures on the big screen or being an absolute diva on the small screen, Sunny is known to be a head turner and boasts of an impressive number of fans on her social media accounts. As she gives her fans an insight into her personal life and keeps her fans glued to her profile, her photos go viral in no time making her one of the most followed celebrities in India.

On August 9, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share the latest photo that is too hot to handle. In the photo, Sunny can be seen stealing all the attention of her fans in a sequined pink dress that she has styled with heart-shaped earrings. To complete the look, the diva has kept her makeup glowing yet minimal. Giving an interesting twist to her caption, Sunny wrote ‘Just because..’

Just because…. A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

Workwise, Sunny Leone is currently making headlines with a brand new season of her dating reality show Splitsvilla 11 along with Rannvijay Singha. Streamed on MTV India, Splitsvilla 11 tests the connections of young couples on the parameters of science and love. Along with this, the diva is also seen in her web series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold story of Sunny Leone premiered on Zee5.

Sunny Leone rose to fame in the Indian entertainment industry after a successful stint in Bigg Boss as a contestant. After Bigg Boss, Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with the film Jism 2 and later starred in films like Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2 and Mastizaade among many others.

🙂 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 16, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

