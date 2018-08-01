Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone, who puts the silver screen on fire with her sexy dance performances and charisma, has taken the Internet by storm after the diva posted a sexy and stunning photo on her Instagram account.

Sunny has more than 14 million followers on her Instagram account and has a huge fan following on social media. The diva is a complete head turner and her photos and videos which she posts on her social media accounts go viral in no time.

Sunny is one of the most searched celebrities on Google and her latest photo that she posted on Wednesday has been breaking the Internet.

The Baby Doll of Bollywood has a huge fan base across the globe and drives her fans crazy with sexy photos and videos she keeps sharing. Sunny was a porn star before she entered Bollywood after participating in the sixth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Sunny made her official Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and after that, there was no turning back for Sunny. She is a phenomenal dancer and has featured in a number of Bollywood films.

Sunny’s recent biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The biopic has received mixed reviews from critics but is being loved by her fans. Sunny is not only an amazing actress but also a social media sensation.

