In the movie, Madhuri Raja- Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bala, Bijukuttan, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Anna Rajan, Anusree, Nedumudi Venu, and Manikuttan will be seen in supporting roles. Sunny Leone will be also seen making her Tollywood debut this year with Veeramadevi and another Malayalam film Rangeela.

The ever so stunning Sunny Leone recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her making her Mollywood debut this year with superstar Mammootty in Madhura Raja. The Malayalam language action entertainer movie is a sequel to Mammootty and Prithviraj’s 2010 film Pokkiri Raja and has been directed by Vysakh and produced by Uday Krishna. The first look of the poster was released a few days back. In the photo, Mammootty is sitting with Sunny Leone on a couch and is surrounded by men, by the looks of the picture it seems like a shot for an item number. Sunny Leone is dressed in a sequined top, golden short skirt and high heels whereas Mammootty is dressed in a white shirt and a lungi.

Actor Aju Varghese posted a picture on his official Facebook page with the caption Akka with Ikka (sister with brother) which had to be taken down after receiving sexist remarks. However, we can’t post the memes here because they are too vile to be reproduced. While the trolls were not directed particularly at Sunny Leone, the former adult star has been subject to brutal trolling in the past. The movie Madhuri Raja also stars Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bala, Bijukuttan, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Anna Rajan, Anusree, Nedumudi Venu, and Manikuttan in pivotal roles.

Sunny Leone will be also seen making her Tollywood debut this year with Veeramadevi and another Malayalam film Rangeela. Check out the post here:

